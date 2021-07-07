No tsunami threat after 4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes west of Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck west of the Big Island Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO), the earthquake was reported at 7:41 a.m. on July 7.

HVO said the quake could be described as weak, with a maximum intensity of three on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. The USGS website received over 75 felt reports within the first hour of the earthquake.



“The earthquake was likely due to readjustment of the oceanic plate from the weight of the island chain and poses no significant hazard,” said HVO Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon. “The earthquake had no apparent effect on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that no tsunami was generated by the earthquake.”



For information on recent earthquakes in Hawaii and volcano updates, visit the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website here.