No tsunami threat after 4.0 magnitude earthquake off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) says there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 4.0 magnitude earthquake off Hawaii Island on Wednesday, June 2.

The earthquake was recorded at the Loihi Seamount south of the Big Island, according to PTWC officials.

USGS officials reported the earthquake occurred around 6:44 p.m. at a depth of just over 11 kilometers.

Officials with the PTWC say some areas may have experienced shaking as a result of the earthquake.

