No tsunami threat after 4.0 magnitude earthquake off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) says there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 4.0 magnitude earthquake off Hawaii Island on Wednesday, June 2.

The earthquake was recorded at the Loihi Seamount south of the Big Island, according to PTWC officials.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

USGS officials reported the earthquake occurred around 6:44 p.m. at a depth of just over 11 kilometers.

Officials with the PTWC say some areas may have experienced shaking as a result of the earthquake.