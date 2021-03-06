No tsunami threat after 3.5 magnitude earthquake reported near Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A magnitude 3. 5 earthquake was reportedly felt east of Honaunau-Napoopoo Saturday morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

There is no tsunami threat present.

The quake was determined to have occured at around 11:17 a.m. HST and had a recorded depth of 1.2 miles beneath the epicenter.

Saturday’s earthquake follows an 8.1 magnitude earthquake, which struck near New Zealand at 9:30 a.m. HST on Thursday, March 4 and prompted a tsunami watch. The watch was later canceled.