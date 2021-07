HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) says there is no tsunami expected to Hawaii after the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 5.0 magnitude earthquake off Hawaii Island on Monday, July 5.

The earthquake was recorded off the Hamakua Coast of the Big Island at around 1:43 p.m., according to PTWC officials.

Some areas may have experienced shaking.