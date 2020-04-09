No trace of E. coli in Ualapue Shaft in East Molokai, water safe to drink

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A resampling of water from the Ualapue Shaft in East Molokai has been confirmed to meet the federal Environmental Protection Agency and state Department of Health water quality standards. It does not contain any traces of E. coli contamination.

On April 7, 2020, the Maui Department of Water Supply detected E. coli bacteria in a sample taken a day earlier from the same location, the Ualapue Shaft. Officials say that testing takes 18 hours to complete.

The water in the Ualapue system remains safe for residents to drink, as it was yesterday. The water that tested positive for E. Coli was in the shaft itself and not in the water source. E. Coli was also not found in the distribution system, and the water was safe to drink.

The department extends its appreciation to its customers for their cooperation and understanding. Please call the 24-hour hotline at 270-7633 if a water-related problem occurs or if there are any questions.

Residents are encouraged to share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.