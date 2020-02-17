No swimming at Salt Pond Beach on Kauai due to box jellyfish

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety officials are advising no swimming or snorkeling at Salt Pond Beach, as box jellyfish are washing ashore.

County lifeguards have installed box jellyfish signs at the location. Beachgoers are urged to follow all warning signs.

For up-to-date information about ocean conditions and ocean safety, please speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station, visit http://hawaiibeachsafety.com/, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.