HONOLULU (KHON2) — Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi said in a statement released Friday that a special session to address impacts by Hawaii State’s Supreme Court decision in State v. Obrero likely will not happen.

“Make no mistake about it, this ruling puts the public at risk,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm shortly after a judge dismissed the case against Richard Obrero on Sept. 8.

Obrero was accused of shooting 16-year-old Starsky Willy in self-defense after Willy and several other teens shot BB guns and broke into Obrero’s home in November 2019.

Prosecutors were unable to get a grand jury indictment so they went to the district court to file a complaint and proceed by way of preliminary hearing. The courts ruled the case unlawful, saying it could only move forward with a grand jury indictment

According to Alm: “The Hawaii Supreme Court in Obrero ruled that this method, complaint and preliminary hearing, is now unlawful because of an obsolete 1905 statute that was overlooked when the constitution was amended 40 years ago. My office has over 160 cases that were charged under the complaint and preliminary hearing process and approved by judges for trial. This includes 25 murders, attempted murders, and manslaughters, over 40 robberies, and many other serious crimes such as arson, kidnapping, and sexual assault. Defense counsel, who have long lauded the virtues of the preliminary hearing process, are now using the Hawaii Supreme Court’s decision to try to free their clients from jail.”

The prosecuting attorney said they’ll do everything they can to keep defendants in jail while they seek grand jury indictments.

On Friday, Kouchi released the following statement.

“The Senate has been working diligently to address the concerns of county prosecutors regarding the potential impacts raised by the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court’s opinion in State v. Obrero.

While we’ve attempted to work with the House, the Judiciary and the county prosecutors to find a way forward, we’ve received no indication from the House, following their caucus yesterday, that their chamber has the 2/3 majority needed to convene a special session.

Furthermore, with the Governor’s recent statement on Wednesday saying that he will not call the Legislature back to address this issue, it does not seem that a special legislative session will occur at this time.”

KHON2 is reaching out to the prosecutor’s office.