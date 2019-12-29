No sign of owner after dive float found adrift off Electric Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift dive float found off Electric Beach on Oahu, Saturday, Dec. 28.

“We currently have a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew searching the area,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Craig Howarth, a watchstander with Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “We appreciate the public’s vigilance. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the dive float is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.”

There are no reports of missing persons at this time. First light searches are also planned.

At 6:35 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from good Samaritans stating they found the dive float adrift a mile off Electric Beach on Oahu with no sign of the owner. Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and launched the Dolphin crew.

Weather in the area is reported as east winds at 17 mph with wind waves to 5 feet and a northwest swell 5 feet. Isolated showers are also expected.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear as an alternative to writing on it directly. Marking equipment allows responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your gear back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboards, dive floats, or safety equipment such as lifejackets, report it to the Coast Guard to help their search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.