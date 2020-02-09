Police cite man after car crash on Kapaa Bypass Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police investigated a traffic crash that happened on the Kapaa Bypass Road in the vicinity of mile marking 5 on Friday, February 7, around 5 p.m.

A 48-year-old Waimea man was driving a 2010 gray Hyundai Genesis and was headed northbound when he crossed the center line and struck a 2006 white Ford F-150 that was traveling southbound head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai was treated by medics on the scene and was transported to Wilcox Hospital for further treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger of the Ford, a 6-year-old male from Wailua, was treated by medics on the scene and transported to Wilcox Hospital for further treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 49-year-old Wailua man, was treated and released at the scene.

There appeared to be no indications of driver impairment. The driver of the Hyundai was cited for crossing the double yellow line and driving without insurance.