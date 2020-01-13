No school Monday, Jan. 13, for Hana High & Elementary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s a weekend extension for students at Hana High & Elementary on Maui.

According to the Hawaii Department of Education, the school will be closed on Monday, January 12.

This is due to power outages in the area, said an official from the Hawaii DOE.

The department is also working with City and County of Honolulu officials and partner agencies to monitor the impact that the weather is having on the Wahiawa Reservoir.

As of Sunday, January 12, schools in the area of the Wahiawa Reservoir will be open tomorrow with no impact to their schedules.