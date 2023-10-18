HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is closing in and state and federal officials are encouraging the public to join in on the initiative.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, anyone can bring in their expired or unused medications — no questions asked — to collection sites across the state.

Proper disposal of medications keeps them out of reach from children who may mistake medicine for candy and reduces the risks of drugs entering the human water supply.

The initiative comes as a partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division, and other local law enforcement agencies.

“The National Take Back Initiative provides a safe and convenient way to dispose of

your unwanted and expired medications,” said Valerie Mariano, the Department of the

Attorney General’s Chief of the Community & Crime Prevention Branch.

Collection sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Note that new or used needles and syringes will not be accepted.

Locations of collections sites are as follows:

Oahu

Honolulu Fire Department: Kailua Fire Station 18 – parking lot

Hawaii State Capitol – Beretania Street drive-thru

Honolulu Police Department: Pearl City Police Station – parking lot

Times Supermarkets Kahala

Big Island of Hawaii

Hawaii Police Department: Kona Police Station – parking lot

Ka Waena Lapa`au Medical Complex: upper parking lot at corner of Ponahawai and Komohana Street

Kauai

Kauai Police Department: Main Station

Maui

Maui Police Department: Main Station

“The results of these take back events have been substantial with thousands of pounds of unneeded and potentially dangerous medications being collected and safely destroyed,” said Victor Vazquez, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Honolulu District Office. “Please continue to help this effort by having your family and friends join in on these semi-annual take-back events.”

The event is free and anonymous services to the public. Tablets, capsules, liquids, and

other forms of medication can be kept in their original container and no labels are needed to be removed. You can also turn in vaping devices will also be accepted, but

their batteries need to be removed.

For more information click here or call (808) 541-1930.

“We can all do our part to keep Hawaii safe from drug misuse, accidental poisonings, and overdoses,” said Jared Redulla, Administrator, Narcotics Enforcement Division, Department of Public Safety.