No overnight stays, permits for Ala Moana Regional Park during July 4th holiday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will not allow overnight stays or issue overnight permits of park facilities at Ala Moana Regional Park (AMRP) on Sunday, July 4, and Monday, July 5.

The Independance Day Fireworks Show at AMRP was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Park facilities will remain open on a first-come-first served basis from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the holiday weekend.

The DPR provided the following tips for enjoying the Fourth of July holiday in a safe and responsible manner at Ala Moana:

Help protect the trees: Barbeques are encouraged, but remember to dump used coals in designated pits and not at the base of a tree or in the sand. Drench coals with water when in doubt, stir them up and drench them again before discarding them in a pit.

Pack out trash: If possible, bring trash bags and collect personal trash that was brought in before leaving the park.

Do not reserve parking: Parking spaces in public parks are available to anyone and everyone on a first-come-first-served basis — unless otherwise indicated like lifeguard or ADA parking.

No large tents: Pop-up, 10-foot-by-10-foot canopies are welcome on grass areas, but keep them away from the sand so lifeguards have a clear view of oceangoers. Weigh the canopy down with something heavy like a cooler, not stakes. Puncuring an irrigation line can ruin any fun, outdoor experience.

Be a good neighbor with music: Keep the tunes at a reasonable volume and do not bring large speakers or amplified music that can drown out neighbors.

Do not waste water: There are plenty of beach showers, sinks and drinking fountains, but officials advise to only use what is needed. Keeping water usage down lowers the risk of ruptured water lines that reduce water pressure in the park.

The DPR encourages everyone in Hawaii to have a safe, enjoyable and responsible Fourth of July holiday weekend.