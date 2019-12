HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire caused significant damage to a home in the Volcano area on Hawaii Island.

Crews were called to a two-story house on Liona Street just before 6:30 Thursday night.

The initial call was for a propane fire.

When fire fighters arrived smoke was coming out of an upstairs window.

Fire officials say the blaze was in the living and dining room.

They were able to extinguish the fire quickly and turn off two propane tanks.

No one was injured and damage is estimated at $232,000.