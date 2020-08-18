KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A preschool in Windward Oahu went up in flames Monday afternoon.
Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, flames broke out at Rainbow Preschool shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Children were in classrooms at the time. They all got out safely and were evacuated to Ben Parker Elementary.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- No one injured in Rainbow Preschool fire in Kaneohe
- Kauai’s Kirby Yates to have elbow surgery, out for remainder of 2020 season
- With his late mother’s image in the stands, Hawaii’s Kolten Wong finds motivation in the memories of young cancer patients that have changed his ‘outlook’ on life
- DPS confirms one staff and 12 inmates test positive for coronavirus
- New water system project aims to help the Ala Wai community