No one injured in Rainbow Preschool fire in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A preschool in Windward Oahu went up in flames Monday afternoon.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, flames broke out at Rainbow Preschool shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Children were in classrooms at the time. They all got out safely and were evacuated to Ben Parker Elementary.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

