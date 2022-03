HONOLULU (KHON2) — No one was injured after a truck crashed into a bedroom of a Palolo home.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 27.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The family told KHON2 that no one was home at the time.

The truck crashed into the mother’s bedroom.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The truck was towed away.