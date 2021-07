HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trash truck overturned this morning on the H1 freeway.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 5 In the westbound direction just before the University offramp.

Fire officials say the truck was on its side blocking the far right lane and the right shoulder.

Both the driver and passenger managed to get themselves out and no one was hurt.

The truck did not lose its load on the freeway.