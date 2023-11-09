HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii is advising attendees about transportation options for the Maui Invitational.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On-site parking will be in use for regularly scheduled university activities and will be restricted to use by students, faculty and staff.

A valid UH Mānoa I.D. will be required to access the parking area.

Shuttles will run from the three host hotels–Sheraton Waikiki, Marriott Waikiki, Outrigger Reef–and the Hawaii Convention Center to the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The first shuttles will depart at 7:45 a.m. and are expected to run every 15 minutes.

Attendees leaving from the hotels must purchase a shuttle pass at the hotelʻs tournament travel desk.

Those wishing to be picked up at the Hawaii Convention Center can park in the centerʻs parking lot or at the Ala Moana Shopping Center. The shuttle from the convention center is free but parking is not.

Attendees using ride share services will be directed to the drop-off points near the arena.

Another option is The Bus. Routes 6 and 13 both have stops on Dole Street near the arena.

The tournament, which begins on Nov. 20, was moved to Oahu after the fires in August that devastated the traditional host island of Maui.

In the announcement at the time, Mayor Bissen said, “We are disappointed that we could not make the Lahaina Civic Center available for the Maui Invitational this year, but we are thankful the Tournament is staying in Hawai’i.”

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Considered the “preeminent early season college basketball tournament,” the Maui Invitational will host Tennessee, Syracuse, Purdue, Gonzaga, Kansas, Chaminade, UCLA and Marquette.