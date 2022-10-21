HONOLUU (KHON2) — The Joint Base leadership announced the boil water advisory that began on Oct. 14 is now rescinded. A third-party laboratory sampled water from various points of access and found the samples to be clean enough for consumption. JBPHH shared these results with the Department of Health.

“Based on those results residents on the Joint Base water system no longer have to boil their water before consumption … I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we worked to restore our water system to normal,” said CAPT Mark Sohaney, Joint Base commander.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Although full functionality of water distribution has been restored, JBPHH “recommends water system users flush their water lines for five minutes.” For those with automatic icemakers, they are advised fill their bin completely then to discard the first batch of ice produced and wash out the ice tray and bin with a cleaning agent before continuing to use.

Updates can be found at Joint Base Facebook page.

Bottled water distribution is set to end at 6 p.m., Oct. 21, after having distributed 170,000 gallons of bottled water to those impacted by the boil water advisory. “We could not have responded in such a timely manner without the assistance of multiple county, state, federal and private agencies who were working with us from the beginning. I can’t thank them enough,” said Sohaney.