LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation announced via Twitter today, Feb. 21, that the airport parking at Līhuʻe airport is now open.

There are now parking spots available according to HDOT.

HDOT announced that Līhuʻe airport parking had reached capacity on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The parking lot was temporarily closed due to a full lot. DOT implemented a one car in, one car out policy.

Travelers were advised to be dropped off at the airport until the lot can be fully opened again.