HONOLULU (KHON2) — From its famed hot malasadas to its other mouthwatering desserts, Leonard’s Bakery is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth. However, if you’re looking to get malasada puffs, it might be a while.

The boiler they use to make their creamy custard fillings is currently broken, according to an announcement made on Friday, Sept. 23.

The parts needed to repair the equipment are estimated to take about three-to-four weeks to arrive. However, in the meantime, customers can still enjoy three of their sugar coated malasadas (original, cinnamon sugar and li hing) at all of their locations.

Leonard’s Bakery is located at 933 Kapahulu Ave. and is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Malasadamobiles are located at Waikele Shopping Center, Pearlridge Shopping Center, Windward Mall and Koko Marina Shopping Center.

Earlier this year, Yelp named Leonard’s Bakery one of the most reviewed restaurants and eateries in the United States. Every business on the list has at least 6,000 reviews.

Click here to follow their updates.