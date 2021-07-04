No more being stuck at home for residents celebrating Fourth of July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fireworks show at Ala Moana Regional Park has been canceled once again. But many folks still kept tradition alive as they enjoyed this Independence Day a little more like it used to be.

The People’s Park was filled with barbeques, music and folks having a good time with friends and family after a year of closures.

“It feels good to be like this, without wearing the mask and just being around everybody, it’s a good feeling,” said Skyler Taumua of Kalihi. “We probably got here around 4 a.m. and there was like a big line.”

After having to stay home last year, this Fourth of July has been more meaningful to Wendy-Ashley Lim and her family.

“I’m glad we’re slowly getting a little better as far as the COVID thing is going,” said the Pearl City resident. “I think once we reach that 70% I heard it was then it will be much more fun and we can have the fireworks show again.”

While many enjoyed the beaches, others beat the heat in other ways. Wet ‘N’ Wild Hawaii in Kapolei said they’ve busy since the beginning of June.

“Before summer let out, we were kind of hitting our big numbers on the weekends. So we’re seeing that constantly now that we’re open seven days a week,” said Leonela Wolf of Wet ‘N’ Wild Hawaii.

“It’s fun and it’s hot and the kids really wanted to spend time in the water,” said Ewa Beach Resident Chita Recardo.

For Elijah Uli, who is also from Ewa Beach, he’s glad he can take his kids out of the house and see others do the same.

“After the pandemic, we’ve been just stuck in the house. So we just got season passes at the beginning of this month to start bringing the kids out and get used to coming back out,” he said. “It feels like we’re going back to normal. Seeing people out feels a lot better than last year.”