No major incidents over July 4 weekend, Ocean Safety busy with rescues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Oahu, the Honolulu Fire and police departments did not report any major incidents this July 4 holiday weekend, but first responders were busy.

Rain and clouds left typically packed beaches mellow on Sunday.

Lifeguards kept their eyes on thousands of people over the holiday weekend, but said they were even busier Monday with better weather conditions, and with a high surf advisory in place for the south shores.

“This July 4, we had some incidents but not as crazy as we’ve seen in the past,” explained Honolulu Ocean Safety acting Lieutenant Dennis Coglietta. “Maybe the weather played in to that a little bit.”

Beautiful weather conditions and overhead surf brought even more people out to places like Waikiki on Monday.

“Today we definitely have some large crowds as well,” Lt. Coglietta continued. “It’s a beautiful weekend. Everyone is out. The surf is up. All sides of the island are pretty busy.”

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, two men were found unresponsive near Pokai bay in Waianae.

According to officials, when lifeguards arrived to the scene, a good Samaritan was bringing both men towards shore on a board. Lifeguards jumped in and brought the two men to the rocky shoreline where they began cardio pulmonary resuscitation on both men.

EMS said one of the men, in his 50s, was diving when the second patient apparently witnessed him floating.

The second patient, a 56-year old male, went in to rescue him but got into trouble himself.

Honolulu EMS took over with advanced lifesaving treatment and transported both patents to an area emergency room in critical condition.

About 30 minutes later, lifeguards and HFD rescued a 29-year-old at China Walls who couldn’t get out of the water. Four others had to be rescued at the same location 24-hours earlier.

Also on Sunday, July 4, HPD, EMS, HFD, and Ocean Safety responded to Waimea Bay for a man who was found unresponsive after jumping off jump rock.

Lifeguards urge people heading to the south shore over the next few days to watch their children, know their limits, and be mindful of rip currents and jelly fish.

“Right now you see behind me, this lull, but every 15 minutes an overhead set comes,” Lt. Coglietta added. “We have some clean outs. That’s why we stress check your equipment. You got a good leash. Make sure if the kids go on the boogie boards make sure they have fins. Keep an eye on one another and stay as safe as possible.”

There were no brush fires reported due to fireworks over July 4 in Honolulu.

According to police arrest logs, 14 people were arrested for driving under the influence between 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, and 3:30 a.m. Monday, July 5.

Over on Maui, there were 13 roadblocks from Friday through Sunday with nearly 1,400 vehicles screened. Sixteen people were arrested for DUI.

Maui police said they will continue roadblocks throughout the evening.