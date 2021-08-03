‘No longer threats to life and property’ Waimea brushfire 75% contained, says Big Island mayor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brushfire that scorched over 40,000 acres of land on the Big Island has been downgraded from an emergency situation to a normal fire operation, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth confirmed on Tuesday.

Crews are continuing to work toward extinguishing the blaze, which is currently reported to be 75% contained.

“There are no longer threats to life and property and all roadways are open in both directions,” wrote Mayor Roth on Facebook.

The mayor said his office plans to perform damage assessments throughout Tuesday to get a better understanding of the extent of the damage caused by the inferno.

