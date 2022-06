HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lifeguard Tower 42 at Ulehawa Beach Park (Depots), Oahu will be closed Friday.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8



Tower 41 Nanakuli Beach Park and Tower 43 Maili Beach Park are the nearest open lifeguard towers.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page



Ocean Safety recommends swimming at a guarded beach. Visit your nearest lifeguard tower for questions.