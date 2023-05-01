HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is not just lei day keeping local flower shops busy, lei will be in high demand for the entire month of May with Mother’s Day and graduations taking place, but a flower shortage remains a concern for many local businesses that said the supply may not look like previous years.

It is a welcoming gesture and a way to celebrate someone, and it goes without saying that gifting a lei could make someone’s day. But this year many shops like Cindy’s Lei and Flower Shoppe in Chinatown are grabbing onto as many flowers as they can. The shop’s manager Karen Lee said the flower supply is running dry.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“This is going to be one of our roughest years because we just came out of COVID and all of the sudden there’s like a huge demand for gifting, graduations, May Day, Mother’s Day especially,” Lee said. “And we’re finding that our supply is not what it used to be.”

Unlike previous years, many flower shops are not taking orders in advance for the month of May, people are encouraged to shop in person and pick up a lei that is available.

Lin’s Lei Shop Manager Tony Nguyen said they are also limiting their advance orders.

Nguyen said, “Demand is always high for the month of May, we are not too sure what we are going to get so it’s kind of hard to manage orders beforehand.”

Last year, lei stands faced an orchid shortage after customs and border patrol confiscated some flower imports from other countries. This year, the recent storms affected some of Hawaii’s crops.

The Watanabe Floral Inc. General Manager Monty Pereira said there is also a shortage in labor at flower fields and at floral shops.

“For the last couple of years, it’s been really hit and miss in terms of what types of lei that are going to be available,” Pereira said. “And then locally besides the storms, finding the labor required to pick the flowers, string the lei, and have it available is a problem as well.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Many of the shops said lei will be available but they ask customers to keep an open mind as not all types of flowers may be available. They also recommend not waiting till the end of the day to shop.