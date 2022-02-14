No intention to acquire private residential properties for new Pearl City fire station says HFD

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — A letter from the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting caused some confusion among Pearl City neighbors, that showed a proposed fire station sitting right on top of private residential properties but the Honolulu Fire department said that is not the case.

It was a surprise, to say the least, for residents like Loran Smout, who received a letter about a proposed fire station right on his neighbor’s property.

Smout said, “I was shocked to see how can they put a structure like this there, it’s a bad place. There are so much better, appropriate places.”

Smout said generations have grown up in the neighborhood. He found it hard to believe that homes would be removed to build a fire station. The Honolulu Fire Department said they are looking for a site to relocate the existing station on First Street, but not looking to purchase private properties.

“The HFD has no intention and never intended to acquire any private, residential properties to build a new fire station,” an HFD spokesperson said. “The HFD believes residents might have misunderstood a map that was included in the DPP letter that shows an “FS” symbol and notes “Conceptual Location” in its legend. The “FS” symbol is over a large highlighted area on the map that includes approximately 14 homes. This illustration may have caused confusion when, in reality, the project location is described as Pearl City, north of Moanalua Road, on or near Waimano Home Road.”

Councilmember Brandon Elefante is a strong supporter of a new fire station for the community. The letter from the Department of Planning and Permitting said the existing fire station is poorly located, small and in poor condition. It is no longer economical to repair.

“I apologize to the residents for the confusion on that,” Elefante said. “This has been a long-standing issue for the Honolulu Fire Department to look at a new fire station and relocate the station right behind us that has been here for many decades. I’m very surprised in terms of what the fire department is able to make due and respond to calls for service based on the given condition of that. So there’s really a dire need for having to relocate and find a better, build a new facility for our fire department.”

The HFD said they are still in the early stages of searching for a property, but neighbors like Smout are breathing a sigh of relief that their homes are not under consideration.

Smout said, “I’m sure there’s a lot of people that feel the way. I feel there’s a lot of better places for this fire station than there.”

The HFD said they will continue to inform residents while working with Land Management, DPP and area lawmakers.