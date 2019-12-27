No injuries reported after multiple rescues during a Flash Flood Warning on Christmas in Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — No injuries were reported after firefighters responded to multiple rescue calls on Christmas day during the Flash Flood Warning on Kauai.

According to officials, Kauai firefighters responded to a distressed woman who reported being trapped in her car due to floor waters on Hauaala Road in Kapaa around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.

While en route to the scene, the woman reported to Police Dispatch that water was rising fast around her vehicle. Rescuers advised the woman to open her window and climb onto the roof of her vehicle.

Once on scene, personnel located the woman on top of her vehicle which was surrounded by around four feet of fast-moving water. Firefighters used a rescue board, along with a rescue tube and fins and proceeded towards the woman. The woman was brought safely back to the non-flooded area of the road. She did not sustain any injuries.

At 7 a.m. firefighters were called to Hanapepe Valley for a report of three people trapped on top of the roof of a structure due to floodwaters.

Once on the scene, firefighters used a floatation device and a surfboard to bring all individuals to safety. No injuries were reported.

At around 1:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a report of a person who reported having difficulty breathing on the Nonou-East Trail, also known as Sleeping Giant, in Wailua.

Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, and firefighters from the Kapa‘a fire station, arrived on scene at approximately 1:40 p.m. and located a 60-year-old female hiker nearly 1 mile from the trailhead. Kapa‘a firefighters hiked to the patient and Rescue 3 personnel used an Air Rescue Vest (ARV) to safely airlift her to a nearby landing zone at Wailua Houselots Park. The hiker refused further treatment from awaiting AMR personnel. Firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 2:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Kaua‘i from around 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, closing major roads due to flooding conditions, along with fallen trees, utility lines, and debris.

All roads have since been reopened.