HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flames and smoke were seen coming from a top floor of a high-rise building on Manele Street in the Punchbowl area on Oahu.

The fire happened around 10:39 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Fire crews extinguished the fire in about one hour.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.