HONOLULU (KHON2) — No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed at the Koko Marina Center Monday morning.
HPD responded to a call around 10:22 a.m. for a single car accident near the Bank of Hawaii in the center.
The Honolulu Fire Department reported that the driver was pulling into a parking stall, the car did not stop and it hit a bench and another vehicle.
The driver was treated at the scene but refused transport, according to EMS.