A car is seen on a sidewalk after it hit a pillar at Koko Marina Center on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed at the Koko Marina Center Monday morning.

HPD responded to a call around 10:22 a.m. for a single car accident near the Bank of Hawaii in the center.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported that the driver was pulling into a parking stall, the car did not stop and it hit a bench and another vehicle.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The driver was treated at the scene but refused transport, according to EMS.