HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 23-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his Kawasaki motorcycle into a chain-linked fence.
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 4, at around 2:04 a.m. The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei.
HPD said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and speed appears to be a factor in this collision.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were also contributing factors in this accident.
Honolulu police are investigating.