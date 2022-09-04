HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 23-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his Kawasaki motorcycle into a chain-linked fence.

The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 4, at around 2:04 a.m. The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

HPD said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and speed appears to be a factor in this collision.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were also contributing factors in this accident.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Honolulu police are investigating.