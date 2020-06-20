No foul play after Kauai man found dead at a Wainiha residence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials have identified a man who was found dead on Sunday, June 14.
The man has been identified as 55-year-old Blame Haumea of Wainiha.
According to the Kauai Police Department, a report was made by a person who found Haumea unresponsive at a residence in Wainiha on Sunday, around 3:30 p.m.
A preliminary autopsy report on Friday indicated that there were no signs of foul play.
