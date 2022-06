HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, officials said a verbal bomb threat was made in a terminal at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

According to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety, the threat was reported at around 10:46 a.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Airport Sheriffs searched the area with their explosives K9 team but there were no findings.

Terminal operations then returned to normal operations.