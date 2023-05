HONOLULU (KHON2) — After receiving multiple reports of a siren sounding in the Waialua area of Oahu, state officials said there is no emergency.

According to Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, the siren sounded off to what appeared to be an electrical malfunction beginning at around 9:20 p.m.

HI-EMA said they will have technicians further investigate the incident to determine the cause.