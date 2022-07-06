HONOLULU (KHON2) — Military police responded to reports of suspicious activity at a unit building on Schofield Barracks Wednesday morning.

The surrounding area was secured out of an abundance of caution.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

After a thorough investigation, investigators cleared the area. No credible threats were identified, and all operations have returned to normal.

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said this followed earlier reports of an unspecified threat to a military installation and personnel in Hawaii.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

To report suspicious activity, call (808) 655-5555 in the north region and (808) 438-7114 in the south region.