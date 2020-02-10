No contest plead in sexual assault of Japanese visitor in 2019

Darrell Dorch, has plead no contest to charges of allegedly attacking and sexually assaulting a Japanese visitor in Waikiki in May, 2019 as part of a plea deal.

Dorch agreed to plead no contest to a reduced charge of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. He will be sentenced to five years probation with one year in jail, with credit for time served. He must participate in the Hawaii Sex Offender Treatment Program.

Police say that Dorch and his wife, who was also charged, were here on vacation when they befriended a Japanese visitor. According to investigators, the couple took the woman to their hotel room and assaulted her. The victim was eventually able to get away.