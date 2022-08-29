HONOLULU (KHON2) — An independent investigation was conducted for a fatal officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Kapolei in 2019.

Honolulu police said, at the time, that they were searching for Michael Kahalehoe and Melvin Spillner, who were wanted in connection with a rash of crimes on Oahu. The two men were thought to be armed and dangerous.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

CRU officers found them at the gas station, on Farrington Highway, around 10:30 p.m. on November 12.

In surveillance video of the incident, 24-year-old Spillner is seen putting gas into a vehicle when police show up. Spillner is then seen dropping the gas nozzle and running. Officers chased and tackled him, eventually arresting him.

The vehicle, who Alm said was being driven by Kahalehoe, can be seen reversing then driving forward, eventually hitting two vehicles that were blocking Kahalehoe’s path.

Officers shot at the fleeing vehicle, killing Kahalehoe.

The vehicle that Kahalehoe and Spillner were in had been previously reported stolen.

A gun was recovered from the vehicle and police said that there was no serial number on the firearm.

Kahalehoe’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the investigation, Alm said, use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against the officers.