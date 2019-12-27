No bomb threat on Hawaiian Airlines flight to Pago Pago, officials confirm

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Word of a possible bomb threat on an in-transit Hawaiian Airlines flight to Pago Pago broke out on Thursday night, December 26, just before 10 p.m.

Posts were shared on social media about the alleged report, which caused a widespread concern.

KHON2 reached out to Hawaiian Airlines about the possible bomb threat.

But according to Ann Botticelli of Hawaiian Airlines, there was no threat to HA 465. This was determined by the lieutenant governor in American Samoa.

HA 465 landed without incident and arrived at the gate, according to Botticelli.

It is expected to operate as normal.