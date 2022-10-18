HONOLULU (KHON2) — The USS Arizona Memorial programs have suspended boat tours out of an abundance of caution as crews work to install a new shoreside dock.

Pearl Harbor National Memorial made the announcement on Monday and expects to resume operations on Wednesday. This depends on whether the National Park Service deems conditions safe enough to do so. Click here to check for updates.

Reservations will be honored when tours resume.

In the meantime, visitors can still see the museums, walk the grounds and watch the park film. The bookstore, audio tour and VR center are still open.

Visitors may also see the neighboring Pearl Harbor Historic Sites.