Nine-year-old girl testifies against man accused of sexually assaulting her

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl will have to go to trial. A judge made the ruling after a preliminary hearing for Jai Troche. The key witness is the victim who had to testify and describe what happened to her.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Twenty-eight-year-old Jai Troche is charged with kidnapping and sex assault — accused of grabbing a nine-year-old girl and locking her in the men’s bathroom of the Hookipa Kahaluu Housing community center. The victim testified that she was playing tag with friends when Troche grabbed her and dragged her in the bathroom.

“After he locked the door were you able to get out of the bathroom?” asked Deputy Prosecutor Rochelle Vidinha.

The girl said that she told him she wanted to leave. And she testified, “I was screaming… He was choking me.”

“When you were screaming did the man do anything to stop you from screaming?” Vidinha asked the girl.

She said Troche wrapped his arm around her neck and started choking her.

She testified “And then I passed out.” She said when she woke up, her clothes were off.

Because of the recent COVID surge, grand juries, which are used to indict defendants, are on hold. That means the courts hold preliminary hearings instead, putting victims in the difficult situation of having to testify.

“I’ve spoken to survivors before who said that sitting on that stand, ‘I had a paralyzing fear. It was debilitating to me,’ and these are adults,” said Ella Mojica, who advocates for sex abuse victims at the Domestic Violence Action Center.

She says it’s even more terrifying for a child.

“Having to come out and say this is what happened to me, this is what I experienced,” said Mojica. “They’re not going to feel safe in that courtroom, I tell you that much.”

Legal experts point out the victim would still be required to testify during a grand jury hearing. But under less difficult circumstances.

“In a grand jury it’s a closed hearing there is no defense attorney,” said Randal Lee, a former Circuit Court judge. “There is no defendant present, and it’s closed door. Not many young victims can withstand that kind of pressure and that kind of trauma, reliving it again.”

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Troche’s next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.