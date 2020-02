HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety made rescues on Oahu on Sunday, February 9.

The first incident happened in Maili waters around 10 a.m. Three people were rescued from a capsized boat.

Later around 3 p.m. three people off Kaimana Beach were rescued from a grounded sailboat.

Ocean Safety says that all were reported to be safe and did not require Emergency Medical Services.