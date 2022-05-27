HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported a total of nine suspects were arrested after an interagency warrant sweep on Wednesday.

During the warrant sweep in Puna, officers recovered a motor vehicle with drug paraphernalia and arrested a 51-year-old male for third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

Four men and five women were arrested for a total of 10 outstanding warrants and other crimes during the sweep. The warrants were for contempt of court and violating conditions of bail.

Of the nine, eight suspects were charged:

Gary Horvath, 34

Joshua Stubbert, 35

Guy Nobriga, 28

Leihulu Watson, 49

Shivonne Kahee, 24

Nohealani Balai, 31

Momilani Florendo, 36

Jessica Nasario, 39

Officials said that the 51-year-old male remains in custody, pending investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information relative to the whereabouts of other wanted fugitives to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.