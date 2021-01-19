Nine hikers rescued in Pololu Valley

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island firefighters rescued nine stranded hikers in Pololu Valley Monday afternoon.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Reports came in at 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18. Firefighters arrived on scene at approximately 2:05 p.m.

The nine hikers were found on the east side of the valley’s river. They were unable to cross due to heavy rain in the area and swift flowing water.

All nine people were rescued and airlifted using the fire department’s helicopter.

No injuries were reported.