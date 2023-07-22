HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the beaches become more crowded, and social media exploits more off-the-beaten-path spots, more visitors are finding themselves in trouble.

Of the nine drownings across the state, seven were at non-guarded beaches:

“More people are going in the water, more people are snorkeling, and more people are going to places that are dangerous because of social media,” said Laola Aea, president of Kauai Lifeguard Association.

“Queen’s Bath is a tough one, social media has blown it up and there are danger and warning signs everywhere, and people still go, and what people don’t understand is that they’re not only jeopardizing their own lives, but the first responders lives too,” explained KLA Vice President Jaime Arreola.

Each island has so-called ‘hot spots’ for drownings, some of which are finally allocated to get towers.

Honolulu City Council has allocated $22 million for lifeguards in this year’s budget including 18 new positions and a new tower at Kahe Point Beach Park also known as Electric Beach.

Former Ocean Safety Battalion Chief for Maui County Colin Yamamoto said Maui County approved of funding last year to put lifeguards at Puu Kekaa in Kaanapali on Maui.

Kauai’s council approved $450,000 for 12 full-time guards, Kauai county officials said once they fill all the positions they will convert all staff to four-day, ten-hour work shifts giving towers 10 hours of coverage instead of eight.

The county also said the council approved a request to buy and install a permanent tower at Wanini.

“Do we need more towers? Yes,” said Aea. “We’ve been talking about Wainini on the North Shore for years now.”

“Every beach that’s popular, we need more towers immediately,” she added, saying the longer it takes, the higher the risk of another drowning.

According to state data, most drownings occur in the spring and summer months. While the large to extra-large surf on north-facing shores in the winter typically intimidates the unexperienced from trying to jump in or, most of the time, from getting too close.

Experts said it’s important for visitors to understand that snorkeling is not for everyone, and there is a misconception that it’s an easy activity.

“We need to educate people and we’ve had a snorkel education campaign,” added Aea.

Honolulu is expected to get its 42nd tower at Kahe Point, which was allocated in the budget.

Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii Island have a combined coastline of 500 miles and have only 30 towers in total.

Kauai currently has 11, Hawaii Island has 10, and Maui has nine towers, Hana is not counted as it’s only open at certain times and days and not guarded daily.

“We cannot have a lifeguard at every beach, the state should really put out a good safety messages, safety videos, brochures, that inform visitors about the dangers of the ocean,” explained Yamamoto.