Nine-acre disc golf course opens on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you ever heard of disc golf? There’s a new course for it in central Oahu.

It’s a nine-acre piece of land in the Waipahu Village Park area. Disc golf has been around for decades. The game is like golf, but instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc and try to get it into the hole in the least amount of throws.

The new course has nine-disc golf baskets.

The project is part of a private-public partnership created with a donation from the Honolulu Disc Golf Association.