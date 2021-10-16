Man walking along Nimitz Hwy. dies after being struck by vehicle

HONOLULU (KHOH2) — The Nimitz Highway eastbound under the viaduct was closed in the area of Sand Island Access Road due to traffic fatality on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The road closure was announced at 1:49 p.m. Saturday and EMS said a man believed to be in his 30s was pronounced dead on arrival.

Medical officials said, the man “was apparently struck by a vehicle while walking along the highway.” Police confirmed the driver, a 26-year-old man, lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason and collided with the pedestrian on the right shoulder of Nimitz Highway near the Kahauiki Village.

EMS said the 26-year-old driver was hospitalized in serious condition with pain to his back and lower extremity.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the collision and it was unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role. This is the 35th traffic fatality in 2021 compared to 29 at the same time in 2020.

Police confirmed the roadway was reopened by 4:40 p.m. Saturday.