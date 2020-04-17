Night work scheduled on Kuhio Highway in Lihue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Night construction work has been scheduled at the Wastewater Management Division’s Kapaia Sewage Pump Station (SPS), located at the intersection of Kūhiō Highway and Maalo Road.

This work will be performed onsite and will not require traffic control.

Sewage bypass pumping will be performed using pump trucks, with loads being discharged on Ehiku Street between Eono Street and Kilikina Place. Local traffic on Ehiku Street will be controlled via a flagger. The construction work and associated sewage bypass pumping will be performed from 9 p.m. on April 16 to 6 a.m. on April 17, weather permitting.

The work is necessary to allow the Wastewater Management Division to perform maintenance work at the Kapaia SPS.

For the traffic control on Ehiku Street, two-way traffic will be maintained when a pump truck is not discharging into the County sewer. Motorists should drive with caution, expect delays, and adjust their travel times as needed.

Anyone with questions may contact Jason Kagimoto with the Department of Public Works at 808-241-4083 or via email at jkagimoto@kauai.gov.