HONOLULU (KHON2) — A night market is coming to Ala Moana Center this week where over 25 local food and drink trucks, small businesses, retailers and vendors will be featured. The bi-monthly event is a partnership between the shopping mall and Hawaii Craft and Foodie Fest.
On Friday, Aug. 12, visit the market between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Ala Moana Center’s parking garage on the first floor near Macy’s, across from Ala Moana Beach Park. It’s free and open to everyone.
The family-friendly event will have giveaways, music and a spectacular fireworks show. The Ala Moana Night Market will occur on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month — so the next event is on Aug. 26.
Listed below are the vendors:
- Wynn wood Farms
- Beads & Things by Kori, Kissy Hawaii
- To the Sea Jewelry, Dolce Vita Pasta
- It’s About Time, Hawaii Candy Factory
- Simply Ono
- Essences of the Rays
- Da Mochi Guys
- Jen-e Designz
- Da Hub Store
- Blue Truck Teppanyaki
- Jackie’s Kitchen
- Lularoe by Trudy Hamic
- Soul Fusion
- Da Lemonade Squad
- Undenaiably Squad
- Makaku Designz
- Franklin & Myrrh
- Briana’s PB Creations
- All Pow by LB
- Local Poke Bowl
- Jenny’s Birria
- Good Morning Chickadee
For more information on HCFF’s night markets, click here.