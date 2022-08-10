HONOLULU (KHON2) — A night market is coming to Ala Moana Center this week where over 25 local food and drink trucks, small businesses, retailers and vendors will be featured. The bi-monthly event is a partnership between the shopping mall and Hawaii Craft and Foodie Fest.

On Friday, Aug. 12, visit the market between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Ala Moana Center’s parking garage on the first floor near Macy’s, across from Ala Moana Beach Park. It’s free and open to everyone.

The family-friendly event will have giveaways, music and a spectacular fireworks show. The Ala Moana Night Market will occur on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month — so the next event is on Aug. 26.

Listed below are the vendors:

Wynn wood Farms

Beads & Things by Kori, Kissy Hawaii

To the Sea Jewelry, Dolce Vita Pasta

It’s About Time, Hawaii Candy Factory

Simply Ono

Essences of the Rays

Da Mochi Guys

Jen-e Designz

Da Hub Store

Blue Truck Teppanyaki

Jackie’s Kitchen

Lularoe by Trudy Hamic

Soul Fusion

Da Lemonade Squad

Undenaiably Squad

Makaku Designz

Franklin & Myrrh

Briana’s PB Creations

All Pow by LB

Local Poke Bowl

Jenny’s Birria

Good Morning Chickadee

For more information on HCFF’s night markets, click here.