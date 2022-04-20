HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wednesday evening, Nextdoor, a cinema and lunge concert hall, will be holding a 420 Festival in downtown Honolulu. Tickets are $15, and the event takes place from 7:30 p.m. till 11:30 p.m.

Cure Oahu, which is sponsoring the event, serves Hawaii state residents with a 329 card seeking medical grade therapeutic cannabis products.

They say each person’s path to health and wellness is different, and at Cure Oahu, their medical cannabis specialists work individually with clients to discover the right steps for their journey.

Singer and songwriter Rexie will kick off their 420 Festival at 8 a.m. Rexie, from Honolulu, is known for her contributions to the local roots reggae scene. Following Rexie will be Trishnalei, an award winning ukulele player and vocalist currently living in Honolulu, at 9 p.m. Then, The Shore Break will finish the night off at 10 p.m.

For those interested in purchasing tickets for this event, you can head to their website or click here.

Cure Oahu said each product available at their two different locations is locally grown and created by their cannabis specialist at their indoor facility, The Meadow. Their state-licensed facilities are routinely inspected by the State of Hawaii Department of Health, and all products are tested by third party labs.

Cure Oahu has more resources on how to sign up to get a 329 Card and offers information on their Hawaii Medical Cannabis Registry Program on their website.