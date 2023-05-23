HONOLULU (KHON2) — The third season of “Next Level Chef” is looking for a local up-and-coming chef in Hawaii.

This show is seeking home chefs, social media chefs and line cooks to compete in their next season.

The winner will receive a grand prize of 250,000 dollars with a year-long mentorship from chefs Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington.

Chefs from Hawaii have been on several cooking shows, and some have been crowned a winner, making their businesses grow.

Some Hawaii chefs that participated in cooking/baking shows:

McKenna Shea, an executive sous on Maui, won the Chopped title in 2023. Click here to read the story.

Another chef that competed in chopped was Chef Thomas Tapat.

Originally from Waipahu, Tapat moved to Las Vegas for culinary school where he then became a sous chef. Click here to read what Tapat told KHON about the show.

Riccardo Menicucci competed on season five of the Spring Baking Challenge against nine other pastry chefs.

This chef works at the four seasons hotel on Maui.

Paige Jimenez was one of the contestants on season eight of MasterChef with judges Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Aarón Sánchez.

Jimenes placed nineteenth was then offered a scholarship to a culinary school in New York City.

Sam Choy is a chef who participated in the Chopped Grill Masters among 15 other chefs.

The 2004 james Beard Award winner has a restaurant called Kai Lanai and works closely with KHON as well.

Chef Choy also has a segment with Living808 host John Veneri called Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen. Click here to watch some cooking videos.