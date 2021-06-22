Next-day appointments now available on Oahu for license, state ID renewals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Need to renew your driver’s license or state ID? The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services is now allowing limited next-day appointments at its Kapalama Driver Licensing Center.

DMV goers can click here between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and select the “Limited Renewal Appointment” button for available next-day appointments.

