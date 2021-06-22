Next-day appointments now available on Oahu for license, state ID renewals

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
DMV_136524

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Need to renew your driver’s license or state ID? The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services is now allowing limited next-day appointments at its Kapalama Driver Licensing Center.

DMV goers can click here between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and select the “Limited Renewal Appointment” button for available next-day appointments.

On the go? Listen to the team that’s Working for Hawaii on the KHON 2Go podcast. Every morning at 8 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News